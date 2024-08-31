Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 157,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 128.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

