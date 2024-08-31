Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

