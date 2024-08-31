Private Ocean LLC Buys 46 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.81. 1,148,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.86. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

