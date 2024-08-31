Private Ocean LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 583,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

