Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $124.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.12.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.