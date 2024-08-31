PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $39.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PROS by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

