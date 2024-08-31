PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 630,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 423,723 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $19.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $946.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

