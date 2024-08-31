ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Shares Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 6,033,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $22.84.

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

