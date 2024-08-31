PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $11.17 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

