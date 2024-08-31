PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $11.17 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.