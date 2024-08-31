PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PVH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

