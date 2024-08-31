PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $142.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $154.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PVH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

