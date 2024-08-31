Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Zacks Research

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $151.93 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,101 shares of company stock worth $14,469,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.