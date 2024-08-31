Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.31 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

