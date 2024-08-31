Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $24.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $352.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

