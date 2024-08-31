QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading 6.7% Higher

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

QDM International Stock Up 17.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

