QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading 6.7% Higher

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
QDM International Stock Up 17.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $819.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.
QDM International Company Profile
QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QDM International
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.