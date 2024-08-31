Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 11th

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $275.13 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.