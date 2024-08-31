Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

