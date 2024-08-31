ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $16.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00110720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

