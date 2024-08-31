Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,184.69. 405,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,012.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

