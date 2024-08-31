Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $624.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 282.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.