Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stake Lessened by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,669 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 456,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 2,274,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,360. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

