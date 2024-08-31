Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1027530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

