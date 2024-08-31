Robert W. Baird Boosts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $102.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9,500.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

