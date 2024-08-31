Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. 955,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.