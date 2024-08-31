Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $51.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.85 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after buying an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

