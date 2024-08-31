Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 415,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 211,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,988,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 9,601,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

