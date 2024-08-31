Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 59,959 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,550. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.