Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 6,557 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,010,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

