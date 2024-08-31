Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,498,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.49. 42,896,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,761,262. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

