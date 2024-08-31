Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $2.17 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,607,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
NYSE:LYB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. 3,213,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
