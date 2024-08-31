Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,967. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

