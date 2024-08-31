Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

FANG stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. 1,811,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,393. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

