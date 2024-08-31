Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IGE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,385 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

