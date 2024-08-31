Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,278. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

