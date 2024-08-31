Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 6,488,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,954. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

