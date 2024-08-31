Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 940,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,929. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

