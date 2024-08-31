RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RS Group Stock Performance
EENEF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. RS Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
RS Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.