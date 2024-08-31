RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RS Group Stock Performance

EENEF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. RS Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

