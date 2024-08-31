Sabal Trust CO Sells 75 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,507,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.20. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

