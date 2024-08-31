Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sacks Parente Golf in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Sacks Parente Golf’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sacks Parente Golf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 391.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.40%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 1.4 %

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SPGC opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

