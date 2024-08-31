Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,725. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

