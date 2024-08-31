Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.