Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.05 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

