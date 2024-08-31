Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $19.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $960.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

