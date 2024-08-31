Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $103.61. 4,951,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,212. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

