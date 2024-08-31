Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 1,238,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,132. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $506,689. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.