Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,374. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

