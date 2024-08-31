Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 516 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.