Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 435,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

