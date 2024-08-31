Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $288.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $288.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

