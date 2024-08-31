Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. 9,409,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

